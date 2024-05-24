MELHS Announces Fourth-Quarter Honors List
Metro-East Lutheran High School
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2023-2024
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the fourth quarter of the 2023-2024 school year:
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9
Livia Crouch, Staunton
9
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
9
Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
9
David Loethen, Edwardsville
9
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
9
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
9
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
9
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
9
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
9
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
9
Anna Adams, Troy
9
Colin Althardt, Swansea
9
George Bellone, Edwardsville
9
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
9
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
9
Brad DeWitt, Troy
9
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
9
Liam Graney, Collinsville
9
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
9
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
9
Emily Kuethe, Moro
9
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
9
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
9
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9
Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
9
Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
9
Emily Kober, Collinsville
9
Taylor Maack, Collinsville
9
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
9
Reygan Rider, East Alton
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10
Katie Albrecht, Worden
10
Thea Ball, Worden
10
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
10
Peter Curtis, Worden
10
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
10
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
10
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
10
Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
10
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
10
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10
Andrew Adams, Troy
10
Julie Berning-Kuehnel, Caseyville
10
Kylie Brunton, Troy
10
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
10
Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights
10
Ava Italiano, Maryville
10
Claire Koch, Edwardsville
10
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
10
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
10
Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
10
Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
10
Cody Morgan, Scott Air Force Base
10
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
10
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
10
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
10
Ian Skelton, Bethalto
10
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Article continues after sponsor message
11
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
11
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
11
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
11
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
11
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
11
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
11
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
11
Alexis Weber, Alton
11
Taylor Weber, Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
11
Jill Althardt, Swansea
11
Christian Greer, Moro
11
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
11
Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
11
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
11
Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon
11
Anna Maero, Edwardsville
11
Andrew Maske, Greenville
11
Isabelle McLeod, Troy
11
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
11
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
11
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
11
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
11
Victoria Volke, Edwardsville
11
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
11
Grace Brown, Edwardsville
11
Owen Halusan, Worden
11
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
11
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11
Christian Kuethe, Moro
11
Drake Polacek, Collinsville
11
Christian Severs, Collinsville
11
Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
11
Katie Wright, Troy
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12
Mary Curtis, Worden
12
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
12
Faith Hall, Edwardsville
12
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
12
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
12
Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon
12
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
12
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
12
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
12
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
12
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
12
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
12
Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
12
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
12
Drew Suhre, Edwardsville
12
Gavin White, Caseyville
12
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12
Ella Brennan, Collinsville
12
Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
12
Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
12
Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach
12
Josh Fields, Maryville
12
Sarah Henke, Moro
12
Erin Massa, Maryville
12
Ethan Massa, Maryville
12
Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon
12
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
12
Nathan Staake, Maryville
More like this: