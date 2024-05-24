MELHS Announces Fourth-Quarter Honors List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Metro-East Lutheran High School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2023-2024 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Livia Crouch, Staunton 9 Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville 9 Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights 9 David Loethen, Edwardsville 9 Grant Moss, Edwardsville 9 Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville 9 Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville 9 Connor Skelton, Collinsville 9 Lily Spelbring, Belleville 9 Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville 9 Anna Adams, Troy 9 Colin Althardt, Swansea 9 George Bellone, Edwardsville 9 Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon 9 Joshua Croom, Collinsville 9 Brad DeWitt, Troy 9 Aubrey Goeckner, Worden 9 Liam Graney, Collinsville 9 CJ Hayes, Collinsville 9 Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon 9 Emily Kuethe, Moro 9 Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville 9 Alex Ruth, Collinsville 9 Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Tyler Calvert, Collinsville 9 Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis 9 Emily Kober, Collinsville 9 Taylor Maack, Collinsville 9 Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville 9 Reygan Rider, East Alton Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Katie Albrecht, Worden 10 Thea Ball, Worden 10 Alyssa Bivens, Troy 10 Peter Curtis, Worden 10 Wyatt Goeckner, Worden 10 Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville 10 Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto 10 Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon 10 Lilly Skelton, Bethalto 10 Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Andrew Adams, Troy 10 Julie Berning-Kuehnel, Caseyville 10 Kylie Brunton, Troy 10 Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville 10 Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights 10 Ava Italiano, Maryville 10 Claire Koch, Edwardsville 10 Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach 10 Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield 10 Drake Luebbert, Collinsville 10 Andre Menossi, Edwardsville 10 Cody Morgan, Scott Air Force Base 10 Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville 10 Jack Shank, Edwardsville 10 Avery Simaytis, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill 10 Ian Skelton, Bethalto 10 Gage Trendley, Maryville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Rachel Brown, Edwardsville 11 Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon 11 Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon 11 Yoonseo Jo, Troy 11 Sami Loethen, Edwardsville 11 Erik Neath, Edwardsville 11 Anna Spelbring, Belleville 11 Claire Terracina, Edwardsville 11 Alexis Weber, Alton 11 Taylor Weber, Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville 11 Jill Althardt, Swansea 11 Christian Greer, Moro 11 Jacob Kober, Collinsville 11 Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon 11 Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville 11 Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon 11 Anna Maero, Edwardsville 11 Andrew Maske, Greenville 11 Isabelle McLeod, Troy 11 Abby Packer, Edwardsville 11 Tim Rainey, Collinsville 11 Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville 11 Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville 11 Victoria Volke, Edwardsville 11 Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Dalton Beers, Edwardsville 11 Grace Brown, Edwardsville 11 Owen Halusan, Worden 11 Thijson Heard, Edwardsville 11 Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 11 Christian Kuethe, Moro 11 Drake Polacek, Collinsville 11 Christian Severs, Collinsville 11 Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon 11 Katie Wright, Troy Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Mary Curtis, Worden 12 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 12 Faith Hall, Edwardsville 12 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 12 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 12 Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon 12 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 12 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon 12 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill 12 Haleigh Knipping, Worden 12 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville 12 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 12 Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville 12 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville 12 Drew Suhre, Edwardsville 12 Gavin White, Caseyville 12 Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Ella Brennan, Collinsville 12 Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon 12 Daniel Carson, East St. Louis 12 Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach 12 Josh Fields, Maryville 12 Sarah Henke, Moro 12 Erin Massa, Maryville 12 Ethan Massa, Maryville 12 Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon 12 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel 12 Nathan Staake, Maryville