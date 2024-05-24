Metro-East Lutheran High School

Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2023-2024

The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the fourth quarter of the 2023-2024 school year:

Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9

Livia Crouch, Staunton

9

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

9

Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights

9

David Loethen, Edwardsville

9

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

9

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

9

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

9

Connor Skelton, Collinsville

9

Lily Spelbring, Belleville

9

Alexa Stock, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9

Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

9

Anna Adams, Troy

9

Colin Althardt, Swansea

9

George Bellone, Edwardsville

9

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

9

Joshua Croom, Collinsville

9

Brad DeWitt, Troy

9

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

9

Liam Graney, Collinsville

9

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

9

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

9

Emily Kuethe, Moro

9

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

9

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

9

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9

Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

9

Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis

9

Emily Kober, Collinsville

9

Taylor Maack, Collinsville

9

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

9

Reygan Rider, East Alton

Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10

Katie Albrecht, Worden

10

Thea Ball, Worden

10

Alyssa Bivens, Troy

10

Peter Curtis, Worden

10

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

10

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

10

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

10

Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon

10

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

10

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10

Andrew Adams, Troy

10

Julie Berning-Kuehnel, Caseyville

10

Kylie Brunton, Troy

10

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

10

Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights

10

Ava Italiano, Maryville

10

Claire Koch, Edwardsville

10

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

10

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

10

Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

10

Andre Menossi, Edwardsville

10

Cody Morgan, Scott Air Force Base

10

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

10

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

10

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

10

Ian Skelton, Bethalto

10

Gage Trendley, Maryville

Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

11

Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

11

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

11

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

11

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

11

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

11

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

11

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville

11

Alexis Weber, Alton

11

Taylor Weber, Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11

Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

11

Jill Althardt, Swansea

11

Christian Greer, Moro

11

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

11

Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

11

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

11

Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon

11

Anna Maero, Edwardsville

11

Andrew Maske, Greenville

11

Isabelle McLeod, Troy

11

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

11

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

11

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

11

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

11

Victoria Volke, Edwardsville

11

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11

Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

11

Grace Brown, Edwardsville

11

Owen Halusan, Worden

11

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

11

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

11

Christian Kuethe, Moro

11

Drake Polacek, Collinsville

11

Christian Severs, Collinsville

11

Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

11

Katie Wright, Troy

Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12

Mary Curtis, Worden

12

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

12

Faith Hall, Edwardsville

12

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

12

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

12

Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon

12

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

12

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12

Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

12

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

12

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

12

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

12

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

12

Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville

12

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

12

Drew Suhre, Edwardsville

12

Gavin White, Caseyville

12

Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12

Ella Brennan, Collinsville

12

Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon

12

Daniel Carson, East St. Louis

12

Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach

12

Josh Fields, Maryville

12

Sarah Henke, Moro

12

Erin Massa, Maryville

12

Ethan Massa, Maryville

12

Harry Mueller, Glen Carbon

12

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

12

Nathan Staake, Maryville

