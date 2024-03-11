JERSEY - Melanie Fessler is a digital coach for the Jersey School District. Fessler was recently named a recipient of the 2024 Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year honor.

Fessler has been a teacher for 31 years, but said every day is different for her in her particular role. Fessler has worked with some of the students with drones in recent fashion and what kind of careers they might choose in that regard. Fessler is always presenting the latest in technology and career possibilities to Jersey students.

Fessler admitted the most exciting thing is to see the excitement of students of all age groups when they show progress and love what they are learning.

"When you work every day with a kid and see the differences that have been made, it is always very rewarding," she said. "It makes my day helping the kids."

Fessler praised the Jersey Parent Teacher Organization and she said she enjoys working with the entire faculty and administration of the Jersey Community School District.

She agreed that almost any teacher in the Jersey District could be honored with the Those Who Excel honor but, like her counterparts, said she was very pleased to receive the honor.

