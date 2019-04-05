SPRINGFIELD, IL – Megadeth will open the Illinois State Fair by playing on Friday, August 9 on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage. They have long been one of the most influential and respected acts of heavy metal music with 38 million albums sold (6 consecutive platinum) and 12 GRAMMY nominations.

Staying true to their signature style with incisive vocal styles and penetrating lyrics, Megadeth has released their 15th studio effort, Dystopia, much to the delight of fans. Dystopia debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 1 on the Hard Music/Top Rock Chart, No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, No. 2 on iTunes’ Top Albums chart and No 1. on iTunes’ Metal chart. Dystopiaalso won a 2017 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track.

Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:

Friday, August 9: Megadeth

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Saturday, August 10: Bad Company with Foghat

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Saturday, August 17: Shinedown

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting April 20 at Ticketmaster.com. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, you can get them at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 22.

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the ticketed Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert and Stage Side Party tickets will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale. Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15, 2019, will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: