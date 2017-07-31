CHICAGO – Powerball and Mega Millions fever area likely going to invade the area this week as the jackpots for the two games rolled over Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday and now stands at $261 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were: 01 - 28 - 40 - 45 - 48 and the Powerball was 12. While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, more than 21,100 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $303 million for Tuesday’s drawing. The winning numbers from Friday’s drawing were: 04 - 06 - 31 - 49 - 52 and the Mega Ball was 11. While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, more than 77,600 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $1 to $5,000 in Friday’s drawing.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers Illinois adults the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphones. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot at $303 million; cash value of $186 million

Jackpots start at $15 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday



QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $261 million; cash value of $162.4 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

