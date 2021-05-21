CHICAGO – The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to roll and tonight’s top prize has reached over a half billion dollars- $515 million.

Illinois Lottery players have already celebrated a number of big wins with Mega Millions this year, including 45 players who each took home prizes of $10,000 prizes and two players who won $1 million each. To date, 1.8 million winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold, bringing in over $9.3 million in prizes to Illinois players.

It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Friday, May 21 at 10 p.m. (CT). Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

