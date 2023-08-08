CHICAGO – The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a mind-blowing $1.55 billion – the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history and the third largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Illinoisans across the state are lining up at their local lottery stores to snatch up a ticket in hopes that their chosen numbers or even a quick pick is the lucky combination that brings them the big win.

So, are there any ‘lucky’ Mega Millions numbers?

For every drawing, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. While the odds are exactly the same for each number to be drawn - because numbers are drawn completely at random - the following table outlines the numbers that have been drawn the most in 2023.

Plenty of Mega Millions players in Illinois have already walked away with a lot of cash this year after their winning numbers were drawn, including four players who won $1 million each. In total in 2023, Mega Millions players in Illinois have claimed over 2.7 million winning tickets totaling more than $19.7 million in prizes.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

