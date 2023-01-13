CHICAGO - A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs for Illinois Lottery players this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a sweltering $1.35 billion, and the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $404 million for Saturday night’s drawing - a combined top prize pool of over $1.75 billion.

If a player wins Friday night’s massive grand prize, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history.

Just six months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. This was the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the largest prize ever won in Illinois.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Friday, January 13 at 10:00 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next draw taking place on Saturday, January 14 at 9.59 p.m. (CT).

