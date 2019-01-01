CHICAGO - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise and officials said it has reached an estimated $425 for Tuesday night's drawing, the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the Mega Ball number was 21. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 52,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois residents 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,600 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $425 million; cash option of $254.6 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

More like this: