CHICAGO — The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $256 million for Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were – 02 - 32 - 47 - 49 - 68 – and the Mega Ball number was 23. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 27,700 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Illinois residents 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

  • Current jackpot is $256 million; cash option of $154 million
  • Jackpots start at $40 million
  • Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350
  • Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

