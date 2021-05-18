CHICAGO – Mega Millions® is rolling and the jackpot just jumped by many millions, bringing the top prize on offer to a fabulous $475 million for tonight’s draw.

Illinois Lottery players have celebrated a number of big wins with the Mega Millions game already this year, including two people who were made into millionaires after winning $1 million each in January. To date this year, 1.7 million winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold, bringing in over $9 million in prizes to Illinois players.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Tuesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. (CT). Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

More like this: