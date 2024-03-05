CHICAGO - The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to $650 million for tonight’s drawing – giving Illinois Lottery players another shot at becoming an uber millionaire.

If someone wins tonight’s massive Mega Millions jackpot - it would be the seventh-highest top prize in the game’s history.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

And just seven months ago, the record $1.6 billion jackpot was won in Florida – that prize is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won on a single ticket.

Anyone could be next - all you need is a ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

And if you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe Seek professional financial and legal advice Call the Lottery Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. (CT).

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a free, confidential 24-hour service that can connect callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting "GAMB" to 833234.

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

