CHICAGO - In last week’s Mega Millions draws, over 50,000 Illinois Lottery players took home prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

The largest prize won in Illinois last week was $10,000 on the May 5 draw, by matching four numbers and the Mega Ball. This winning ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center in Decatur.

As Illinois residents adhere to the ‘stay-at-home’ order, more Illinois Lottery players are playing online and through the Illinois Lottery app.

On the May 5 draw, five online players won $1,000 each by matching four numbers and doubling their prize with the 2x Megaplier. In total, online players won more than $62,000 in last week’s draws.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $248 million, with a cash option of $197.4 million. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on offer since December 2019.

Mega Millions is played twice a week - on Tuesday and Friday. The next prize draw is at 10 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, May 12.

Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions tickets on the Illinois Lottery mobile app and online on the Illinois Lottery website.

