Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Swell To Near $1.4 Billion
CHICAGO – This weekend, Mega Millions and Powerball are the hottest tickets in town as the jackpots for both games combined swell to near $1.4 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a mouth-watering $792 million - the sixth largest in the game’s history. And the Powerball jackpot is also riding high at an estimated $600 million for Saturday night’s drawing.
With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.
Already this year, Illinois Lottery players have purchased nearly 1.2 million winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets combined and won nearly $9.8 million in prizes in Illinois
Every Mega Millions and Powerball ticket sold in Illinois helps fund education across the State. The Illinois Lottery exists to generate funding for K-12 education, and sales from these two games boost lottery funding to the Common School Fund.
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
In support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Illinois Lottery is dedicating the month of March to promoting responsible play by encouraging players to: “Be Smart, Play Smart®.” For more information, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.
