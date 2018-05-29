O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host an event Thursday, June 7, to welcome new president and CEO Patti Fischer, RN, MBA, FACHE. The public is welcome to attend an informal meet-and-greet event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the dining area of the hospital on the fifth floor. Light refreshments will be served

Fischer began her new roll at St. Elizabeth’s on May 10. Fischer joined HSHS in August 2014 as president and CEO of HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. She then became the COO at St. John’s Hospital in November 2016. Under her leadership at St. Francis and St. John’s, operating margins more than doubled, colleague engagement scores increased and physician satisfaction improved. Recently, she was also interim president and CEO at St. Elizabeth’s.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to her arrival at St. Francis Hospital, she served in various roles in hospital operations and physician practice management including physician recruitment. She has more than 20 years of health care leadership experience and previously served as vice president of physician services for Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois. Fischer began her career as a staff nurse in a critical care unit at St. Luke’s in St. Louis, Missouri where she received her nursing diploma. She also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

More like this: