Glen Carbon, Illinois – Cross the street…hop the fence…open the door and meet your Girl Scout neighbors on June 26 during the Girl Scout Cookie Blowout scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. During the Girl Scout Cookie Blowout, you can learn more about the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and its mission of providing all girls a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. In addition, girls will be on hand to sell boxes of the world famous and tasty Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts will host the Meet the Girl Scouts Cookie Blowout at the following locations:

- Girl Scout Corporate Office at #4 Ginger Creek Parkway in Glen Carbon

- Girl Scout Regional Service Center at 4102 S. Water Tower Place in Mt. Vernon

For more information about the event, please contact Tamika Coats at 618.692.0692 or e-mail her at tcoats@gsofsi.org.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2013 Girl Scout Cookie Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls then use their proceeds to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp or to travel to destinations near and far. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties and develop and deliver extensive program activities for girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

Also check us out at www.gsofsi.org or “Like” us on Facebook

