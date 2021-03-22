BETHALTO - It is 7:30 a.m. and parents drive into the parking lot at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto to deliver their Preschool through Grade 8 students for the school day. Ready to greet them with a wave and a smile each morning is Joe Snyder, school principal.

Snyder has served as principal at Zion since 2015. Following 18 years as a teacher, administrator, coach and youth minister, he pursued a successful career in Christian publishing before coming to Zion. “I was ready to be closer to the classroom again,” he said. “I love my daily interactions with our students, teachers and staff.”

During the past six years at Zion, Snyder has worked hard to expand the school’s culture of excellence. With his leadership, Zion has added a STEM lab and increased STEM education; began offering a Winterim educational enrichment program each January; obtained a grant for and added a one-quarter mile walking track; added an intentional remediation and enrichment program to help students succeed; and increased the emphasis on social-emotional learning for students.

Snyder emphasizes the dedication of Zion Bethalto’s faculty and staff to working alongside him in making the school the very best it can be. “I’m blessed to work with talented and dedicated faculty members who go the extra distance to help students and their families,” he said. “They are willing to consider new programs and have a strong commitment to professional growth. We work together to make Zion a great place for children to grow in their love of learning and love for Jesus.”

Care and compassion in a family atmosphere characterizes life at Zion Bethalto for Snyder. “We hold one another accountable and help one another grow,” he said. “We communicate. We pray for, trust and support one another.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Zion Bethalto — voted Best Local Private School in the Riverbend area for 2019 and 2020 — is serving the third generation of students from many local families. Zion Lutheran Church continues to provide unwavering support for the school’s ministry.

“I’m privileged to see the impact of my leadership and initiatives on children and families,” Snyder said. “Some of my very first students still keep in touch with me. Seeing children grow into confident, productive Christian men and women is one of my greatest rewards. Working with children brings me great joy!”

Enrollment opens for new families for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. In 2019 and 2020, Zion Bethalto received the “Best Local Private School” award, as voted by Riverbend area residents. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe and nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

More like this: