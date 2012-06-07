Shari Albrecht, Executive Director of Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, was recently honored by St. Louis Commerce in its 2012 selection of "Who's Who In St. Louis: Business Leaders." Albrecht and the Partnership appeared in the March issue of St. Louis Commerce, a publication of the St. Louis Regional Commerce & Growth Association.

"This is truly a privilege to be considered part of RCGA's Who's Who In St. Louis: Business Leaders," said Albrecht. "MEDP is only beginning its fourth year, but we are working hard to build a foundation of instrumental and cutting edge programs and services to meet Macoupin County's business sector needs."

Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar presenting MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht with the St. Louis Commerce Plaque.

Earlier this year, the Partnership unveiled a new Business Development Program setting a strong business recruitment/retention focus for 2012 and beyond. This marks the second regional/statewide award for the young Partnership in less than a year. Richard Schien of Karmak received the 2011 Ameren Illinois Development Council Business Partnership Award for his

groundbreaking leadership in the formation of the Partnership itself.

The Macoupin County Board, a charter member and largest contributor to the Partnership, presented Albrecht with the plaque at their Regular May Board Meeting.

"Receiving this award signals that Macoupin County is becoming an emerging player in the St. Louis regional economy," said Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar. "I certainly congratulate Shari and MEDP for this distinguished honor and thank the Partnership for its hard work in maintaining a growing focus on economic development in Macoupin County."

MEDP's mission is through dynamic leadership and effective use of public and private support, the Macoupin Economic Development Partnership drives economic growth in the County by conducting and sponsoring activities that help existing businesses prosper and grow, attract new businesses, and promote responsible development. For information visit www.macoupinpartners.com.

