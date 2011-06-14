Carlinville – The who’s who of Macoupin County made their way to the Gillespie Civic Center Thursday night for the first Macoupin Economic Development Partnership fundraising dinner. Two hundred and forty nine tickets were sold at the event originally planned for 100.

Gillespie Chief of Police, Dean Plovich, took top honors of the night. Plovich was named Macoupin Made Young Leader of The Year by current MEDP President Julia Watson. He has been with the Gillespie Police Department since 2006. He is married to Cate Plovich. They have one son Matthew, 2, and he has one daughter Alex, 16. The family resides in Gillespie.

The Top 25, Under 45, chosen by an independent panel included Jenna Morrison of Carlinville, Pete Duncan of Gillespie, Barkley Hassard of Staunton, Rev. Jeremy Wood of Bunker Hill, Brad Skertich of Staunton, Lee LoBue of Carlinville, Ronald Paul of Chesterfield, Natalie Johnson of Mt. Olive, Brian Zilm of Carlinville, Erin Martin of Brighton, Paige Wheeler of Divernon, Brad Ambuel of Carlinville, Jeff Hunn of Shipman, Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, Lari Vanderpoel of Carlinville, Ryan Ocepek of Staunton, Regina Byots of Gillespie, Jordan Garrison of Carlinville, David Cisler of Staunton, Laura Dabbs of Jerseyville, Dr. Poonam Jain of Staunton, Nick Wieseman of Bunker Hill, Keely Rucker of Staunton and Louise Jett of Carlinville.

Featured Young Leader, Pete Visintin of Gillespie spoke on the motivations of entrepreneurs saying, “The difference between entrepreneurs and everybody else is entrepreneurs believe something better is possible…and they have courage to take action.”

Bob Schwartz, President of Madison Communications, Paul Boente, Head Salesman of Cubby Hole and Donna Yokley, Owner of Taylor & Soapes were the highlighted business leaders who conducted the business panel: “Entrepreneurship: A Road Less Traveled.”

MEDP Annual Dinner Event Sponsors included: Ameren Services, Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville National Bank, First Congregational Church, Frontier Communications, John Hicks Maytag-City of Gillespie, Karmak, Laborer’s Union Local 338, Lewis & Clark Community College, Macoupin County Housing Authority & The Village at Morse Farm, Madison Communications, Richard Schien, Senator Deanna Demuzio, Sheriff Don Albrecht, Shipman Elevator Company, TwinnCo Real Estate, Ltd., Village of Brighton and Watson Law Office.

MEDP’s goal is to attract new business and development that brings good paying jobs, contributes significantly to the tax base, and overall helps strengthen and diversify the economy. To learn more about MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com.

###

Caption:

Front Row Left to Right: Paige Wheeler, Erin Martin, Natalie Johnson, Dean Plovich, Laura Dabbs, Regina Byots, Keely Rucker. Middle Row: Lee LoBue, Jordan Garrison, Jeff Hunn, Louise Jett, Nick Wieseman, Rev. Jeremy Wood. Back Row: Andy Manar, Bart Hassard, David Cisler, Brian Zilm, Ryan Ocepek. Not Pictured: Jenna Morrison, Pete Duncan, Brad Skertich, Ronald Paul, Brad Ambuel, Lari Vanderpoel and Dr. Poonam Jain.

MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht, Macoupin Young Leader of the Year Dean Plovich, MEDP President Julia Watson. Back Row: Featured Young Leader Pete Visintin, Event chairmen Don Boeckenstedt and Richard Schien.

