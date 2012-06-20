Over 200 business, civic and local supporters turned out Thursday night to show their commitment to Macoupin Economic Development Partnership. The organization's second Annual Dinner Fundraiser was held once more at the Gillespie Civic Center.

Macoupin County Board Chairman, Andy Manar, took top honors of the night. Manar was named Macoupin Made Young Leader of The Year. He has served as Macoupin County Board Chairman for the last eight years. Manar and his wife Trista reside in Bunker Hill with their three children, Abby, Will and Ben.

The Top 25, Under 45, chosen by an independent panel included Brian Boston of Carlinville, Pete Visintin Jr. of Gillespie, Michelle Dyer of Carlinville, Anthony and Marion Kravanya of Gillespie, Jamie Bray of Carlinville, TJ Allan of Gillespie, Jennifer Watson of Brighton, Sarah LoBue of Carlinville, Mary Beth Bellm of Carlinville, Tracy Koster of Carlinville, Natalie Albrecht of Staunton, Dr. Julie Fleischer of Carlinville, Shawna Heddinghaus, O.D. of Benld, Ron Maedge of Staunton, Jennifer Daine of Bunker Hill, Angie Morenz of Carlinville, Dr. Jim Bray of Carlinville, Jason

Cloninger of Carlinville, Amanda Steward of Carlinville, Dean Plovich of Gillespie, Barkley Hassard of Staunton, David Hopper of Carlinville and Matt Smith of Bunker Hill.

MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht, Macoupin Young Leader of the Year Andy Manar, MEDP President Brian Zilm. Front Row: Jamie Bray, Jennifer Daine, Mary Beth Bellm, Shawna Heddinghaus O.D., Dr. Julie Fleischer, Natalie Albrecht. Second Row: Jennifer Watson, Tracy Koster, Matt Smith, Leader of the Year Andy Manar, Brian Boston, Amanda Steward, Michelle Dyer, Marion Kravanya. Article continues after sponsor message Back Row: Angie Morenz, Jason Cloninger, Ron Maedge, Dean Plovich, Pete Visintin Jr., Anthony Kravanya Not Pictured: TJ Allan, Sarah LoBue, Dr. Jim Bray, Bart Hassard, David Hopper.

Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms spoke of the company's National standing, its Carlinville roots and their workers' commitment to the Prairie Farms family. Special Recognition was given to US Marine Stewart Heim of Staunton. A Young Leader nominee who was severely wounded during his second deployment to Afghanistan.

MEDP Annual Dinner Event Sponsors included: Ameren, Blackburn College, Build Benld, City of Carlinville, Karmak, Richard and Linda Schien, Village of Brighton, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., Cherry's IGA, Taylor & Soapes, MadisonCommunications, Prairie Farms, Shipman Elevator, Carlinville Area Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Watson Law Office, Andy Manar - Macoupin County Board Chairman, Frontier, Macoupin Energy, Macoupin County Housing Authority, The Zilm Family, Shari Albrecht - MEDP Executive Director.

Macoupin Made products were highlighted throughout the venue. Items from Barn Trash, Broom Orchard, Little White Shed, Meehan's IGA, Plainview Vineyard and Prairie Farms made guests aware of wonderful merchandise created and sold in Macoupin.

MEDP's goal is to attract new business and development that brings good paying jobs, contributes significantly to the tax base, and overall helps strengthen and diversify the economy. To learn more about MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com.

