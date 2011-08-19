Macoupin Economic Development Partnership along with the Macoupin Mayor’s Council will host a Community Funding Forum Wednesday, August 31 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. The multi-county forum will be held at the Benld Civic Center located at 201 East Central Ave., Benld. Counties invited to participate in the forum include Macoupin, Greene, Jersey, Montgomery, Christian and Madison.

The purpose of the forum is to provide an opportunity for small business owners, civic organizations or any interested citizen to meet state, federal and local agency representatives, ask and gather information on funding and programs and network with other community/business leaders in the region.

The evening will begin with networking and refreshments. Keynote speaker, Tom Becker with Illinois Small Business Development Center, will speak on ‘Healthy Communities.’ This will be followed by agency introductions, community project and small business questions. The forum will conclude with agencies discussing program offerings and areas of assistance.

Don’t let this opportunity to receive the latest information on community and small business assistance pass you by. Register today at macoupinpartners.com. For more information regarding the Forum, please contact Courtney Wood at courtney@macoupinpartners.com or (618)409-6044.

