Macoupin Economic Development Partnership entered its fourth year in existence Tuesday night. Conducting its Annual Meeting at its Staunton facility on West Main, a new board of directors and business of the year were selected. In addition, a new business development program was presented. A unanimous decision ushered in new executive committee members Brian Zilm of Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, President; Jerry Eiffert of Prairie Farms, Vice President; Jason Medford of Frontier, Secretary and Dan Fisher City of Gillespie, Treasurer. Richard Schien, on behalf of Karmak, was presented with MEDP 2012 Business of the Year Award.

MEDP Executive Director, Shari Albrecht, welcomed members

MEDP Annual Meeting: Front Row (L to R) Susie Campbell, Cheryl Welge, retiring President Julia Watson, retiring Secretary Jenna Morrison. Second Row (L to R) retiring Treasurer Connie Pritchett, Mickey Robinson, new President Brian Zilm, Kim Harber, Craig Neuhaus. Third Row (L to R) Richard Schien, Bart Baker, new Secretary Jason Medford, new Vice President Jerry Eiffert and former Business Development Chairman Don Boeckenstedt.

and highlighted 2011 accomplishments. “We helped recruit Poggenpohl Ready Mix & worked with Macoupin County Board to create the county’s first business park. The Macoupin County Business Park now has running water and our street is under design through a grant from IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation). When it is complete our business park will have a concrete street with curbs and gutters.”

Other successes for MEDP included a Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency grant. It assisted 17 businesses with projects totaling $188,315. Marketing and small business quarterly education series were successfully attended along with Mayor Council Events, Lobby Day, Funding Forum and a sold out Annual Dinner.

Richard Schien with Karmak accepts MEDP 2012 Business of the Year award.

2012 brings MEDP an enhanced focus on business development, creating an entrepreneurial spirit in Macoupin County. The Build Macoupin County Business Development Program is designed to offer services to businesses at every phase. The new Macoupin Made marketing program, designed to promote goods grown or produced in Macoupin, is part of this business service package.

MEDP is always accepting new memberships. Please visit www.macoupinpartners.com for more information on membership, the business development program and upcoming events.

