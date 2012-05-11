Madison Communications was awarded $24,448 in grant funding from Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, as part of their business development program’s business retention and expansion services. The monies awarded will assist Madison in their numerous upgrades to increase quality service to their customers.

“Our (business development) program works,” said Executive Director Shari Albrecht. “Madison identified an expansion project and a funding need, MEDP was able to access grant funding to assist them. Madison provides some 45 jobs and MEDP’s goal is to aid businesses in retaining those positions along with helping them grow.”

MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht presents President Bob Schwartz and Senior Vice President Kim Harber (far left) of Madison Communications with a check for $24,448; supported by Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar (far right). (Right to Left): President Bob Schwartz and Senior Vice President Kim Harber show MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht and Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar an example of the switch station they were able to

upgrade in their down town Staunton location.

The grant provided financing needed in determining where Madison was going to make a strategic, capital intensive investment. Madison reviewed the needs associated with a facility required to house a new state-of-the-art digital switching central office and data communications center. The grant allowed Madison to support the capital investment being made in Staunton, IL. The grant allowed for “green” upgrades to the existing downtown facility thus allowing the building to be more energy efficient. This grant provided direct support for the costs associated with the design and installation of a state-of-the-art HVAC system that replaced the existing system, an upgraded commercial power system and construction of additional energy efficient environmental upgrades in the building.

Mr. Bob Schwartz, Madison President, stated, “This award is indicative of the commitment that the Macoupin County Board leaders have made to this region through their support of the MEDP initiatives. Madison Communications is pleased to have been the recipient of a grant that truly embodies the commitment that the County Board, MEDP and the communities have shown in the retention and growth of exiting small, family-owned enterprises in our County. This is a compliment to the vision of our civic leaders and specifically the efforts of MEDP. By working with a local business to help support investing in the critical infrastructure needed for access to Cloud Computing Services & Information Technology, we are positioning our region to be in the forefront of the evolution that enables our rural communities. The ability to effectively compete in health care delivery, education and the sustainability of small businesses throughout our region is the key to any successful development effort.”

Mr. Kim Harber, Madison Senior Vice President, added “Throughout 2011 Madison Communications began extensive upgrades to its’ Staunton building in order to proceed towards the installation of the latest technology for digital voice switching & data communications services.” According to Harber, the focus of the Macoupin County Board leaders, coupled with the efforts of MEDP, have allowed Madison Communications to continue to commit human, technical and capital investment resources to the Macoupin County economic region.

Harber continued, “Following the completion of the 2011 switch installation, the Staunton facility now houses the host communication infrastructure that provides service to all Madison customers. Madison’s continued investment in this region will allow our employees to deliver premier voice, video and data services to all of our customers current and future needs. Madison’s investment also provides the capability to serve the region with a totally redundant IP (Internet Protocol) data network for the secure, virtually uninterrupted delivery, of all the services we provide our customers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This project proves that ‘business retention’ spans a wide spectrum and there is no doubt that seeking lower energy costs through these types of efficiencies are a major part of the equation,” said Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar. “As a valuable company to Macoupin County and its residents and strong employer in the community, I’m proud of the fact that MEDP could work with Madison Communications to again produce positive results.”

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

More like this: