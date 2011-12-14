Ken Snider was recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds for a new winery he plans to open around May 2012 in Benld. The grant, announced in January, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

“This (grant) replaced the old furnace and central air. Our plan is to be open by Italian-American Days. We are very excited about it and hope the people of Benld will be also,” said Snider. “We hope to capitalized on the Old Route 66 heritage and have salvaged some old architectural pieces.”

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

“MEDP is glad we could assist a new start-up business in Benld. This winery is a great chance to bring in people from outside our county. This wouldn’t have been possible had the City of Benld not seen the value in MEDP. We appreciate their support for economic growth in Macoupin County,” said Executive Director Shari Albrecht

Ken Snider was awarded $5,000 for his HVAC from the Build Macoupin County program. The winery will be located in the old packing building on 5th and Central. Other qualifying projects included lighting replacement, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses had to be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

