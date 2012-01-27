The Bodie Shop in Mt. Olive was recently approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January of 2011, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

“This (grant) was definitely a big help; a lifesaver actually,” said Owner Clinton Hurley. “We have signed up over 300 people in our first three weeks. We are doing really well.”

The state of the art fitness center officially opened January 2. It is located at 119 West Main Street. Hours are from Monday-Saturday 5am-10pm, and Sunday Noon-10pm, 217-999-UFIT (8348).

The Bodie Shop was awarded $5,000 for their HVAC upgrades from the Build Macoupin County program. Other qualifying projects included lighting, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses had to be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

