HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced charges against a Medora woman and Jerseyville woman today, Dec. 18, 2023.

The pair - Karen A. Bray, 61, of Medora, and Teresa Blanco, 60, of Jerseyville face various drug-related charges below.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 11, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Illinois River Road near Meppen, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Karen A. BrayAfter an investigation, the driver, Bray, was arrested for the following offenses:

Driving Under the Influence - Drugs

Operating with Suspended Registration

Operating Uninsured

Improper Lane Usage

Teresa BlancoAdditionally, a passenger, Blanco, was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bray and Blanco were arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, both Bray and Blanco were booked and released with a Notice to Appear later at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

