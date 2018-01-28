MADISON - A medicine bottle associated with missing person Adria Hatten was found Saturday while the SAR K9 CO-OP, as well as family members, friends and civilian volunteers searched the area where her vehicle was found at Route 203 off Big Bend Road.

"Investigators have determined that the medicine bottle is associated to Adria, but its discovery provides no further information as to Adria's whereabouts," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a release after the discovery Saturday night. "Reports have circulated today indicating the searchers found clothing associated with Adria's disappearance, but Madison County Sheriff's Office investigators have determined the clothes that were found have nothing to do with this investigation.

"Anyone having any knowledge of where, or who, Adria would have been with on Sunday, January 21, 2018, after leaving her friends home in Wood River, Illinois, is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office. We will provide an update if Adria is located or there is new information to share. At this point the investigation is still active and ongoing."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the investigation about Hatten's whereabouts continues.

Anyone with any information about Hatten or her situation should contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the following:

618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

