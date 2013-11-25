Lewis and Clark Media Specialist Louise Jett recently received an award for her photograph of National Great Rivers Research and Education Center interns during Intern Orientation Week this summer.

The photo, of three NGRREC interns playing with a crayfish they found in China Creek while studying micro and macro invertebrates, won a National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) silver Medallion Award in the category of News Photograph/Black and White or Color. The photo placed second among a pool of entries from Division B, colleges with three or more full-time equivalent marketing/public relation professionals.

“Everyone loved this photo the moment Louise posted it to our Flickr feed this summer,” said Vice President of Media and Foundation Relations Lori Artis. “She spent countless hours documenting this weeklong intern experience, where students spend their time exploring numerous habitats along the river. Earning an award for a photograph that truly captures the inquiry and discovery that takes place for these students during this training is great recognition of the quality photographer and reporter that Louise has become.

Louise brings a great deal of talent to the Media Services department from writing to design and photography. Her team is just so pleased to see her recognized for her work.”

Jett has been with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Media Services department since September 2012, and works with various departments and individuals on their communications and marketing needs, from news releases and photography to graphic design and web/social media promotions and more.

Her promotion areas include music and cultural events, Corporate and Community Learning, NGRREC, sustainability and adult education, although she has worked with many other departments on campus during her time with the college.

“I absolutely love fulfilling my responsibilities as a media specialist at L&C,” Jett said. “The fact that I received an award for my work is just the icing on the cake. I appreciate everyone who works with me in media services. Without their expertise and support, my department could not be the powerhouse that it is.”

Jett is a Lewis and Clark alumna, having earned her Associate in Arts degree in 2007, and then an Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Graphics in 2008. Afterward, she went on to study organizational leadership through Greenville College’s program on L&C’s Godfrey campus, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 2010.

Prior to Lewis and Clark, Jett was the marketing director at Pleasant Hill Village, an independent living and skilled nursing facility in Girard, where she worked for two years. From 2009-2011, she was managing editor at the Macoupin County Enquirer

Democrat in Carlinville, where she won multiple awards for her work.

Jett, who is also the public relations officer for the Macoupin County Historical Society, recently released her first book this November. “Images of America: Carlinville” (Arcadia Publishing), is a collection of historical images and captions collected from the historical society and Carlinville Public Library. For more information about the book find “Images of America: Carlinville” on Facebook.

To view more photographs taken by Jett and Lewis and Clark photographers visit the college’s Flickr site, www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc.

