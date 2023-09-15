BETHALTO - Jasmine Davis is a curious person. She has to be, as a straight A student and shining member of her school’s media team.

For her accomplishments, Jasmine Davis is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

In between acing her classes, Davis takes time out of her day to keep the rest of the school informed. As part of the yearbook staff for three years, Davis learned the importance of photography and capturing student experiences. This knowledge has served her well as a current member of the Media Club.

Davis is in charge of designing and publishing posts on Facebook for the Media Club. She regularly interviews CM students and fans for CM’s social media sites, and she keeps the athletic schedule updated.

Through all of this work, Davis has gained a lot of experience with the technical side of photography and videography, with skills in lighting, sound and camera work. She even dabbles in radio through CM’s radio station.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a member of Media Club, I attend extracurricular events at CMHS. My responsibilities range from behind the camera to in front of the camera,” Davis explained. “I am a radio DJ for CM's local radio station 89.9-2 The Dash. All of these activities occur outside of the normal school day.”

If these extracurriculars didn’t keep her busy enough, Davis also works at Subway and has managed to make the high honor roll every semester. She has received several nods for her upstanding character, which also boosts her as a mentor and student.

“I enjoy being a positive mentor for younger students. I enjoy school and look forward to attending college,” Davis added.

She has plans to major in mass communications. With all of her experience, Davis is clearly on the right track.

Congratulations to Jasmine for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: