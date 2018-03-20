EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Mass Communications will continue its tradition of inviting top industry professionals to share pioneering research and discuss the evolving media landscape during Mass Communications Week being held Monday-Thursday, March 26-29 in the Morris University Center. This year’s theme is “Swiping Right on Media Convergence.”

“The goal of Mass Communications Week is to introduce our students to cutting-edge topics, and also inspire them to think about global issues and set high goals for themselves,” said associate professor Suman Mishra, PhD. “We chose topics that are relevant to other units, departments and the community as the media has become central to everyday life.”

“Our theme revolves around the thought that today’s professionals must have a wide variety of skillsets and need to be eager to learn continuously across the length of their careers,” added instructor Ashton Speno, PhD.

Students have been actively engaged in the planning and promotion of this years’ conference. They have assisted in coordinating schedules and developing promotional materials, while learning problem solving, leadership and other management skills.

The four-day conference is free and open to the public. It will feature five top communications professionals from around the United States:

Daphne Valerius, filmmaker, producer and journalist out of Columbia, Mo., has journeyed into a successful pursuit of redefining the media landscape. She has set out to influence, empower, uplift and serve females through positive and inspirational television, fashion and film projects, including her award-winning documentary, "The Souls of Black Girls."

A full itinerary is available at siue.edu/MassComm/MCW2018.

“Support from the College of Arts and Sciences’ Targeted Funding Initiative has allowed us to invite these award-winning professionals to our campus,” said Speno. “Offering our students exposure to these professionals’ knowledge cannot be understated. Conversely, it allows those professionals to get to know SIUE, our department and our students.”

Mass Comm Week participants are also invited to donate goods for the Metro East Humane Society.

“Our students are eager to engage with this local nonprofit organization to support the Metro East Humane Society’s immediate need for supplies. This will also help to create awareness for the no-kill animal shelter and may even result in adoptions of pets in dire need of their forever homes,” Mishra said.

Items such as paper towels, dog and cat treats or toys, fleece blankets, trash bags and cleaning supplies can be donated in specially marked collection boxes on March 22 and 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and March 29 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center.

