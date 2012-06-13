CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy to Present at MEDP Dinner

What: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership Annual Dinner

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

When: Thursday, June 14, 2012 5:45 Social Hour, 6:45-8:30pmProgram

Who: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership members and Business/Civic Leaders from all over Macoupin County

Article continues after sponsor message

Where: Gillespie Civic Center, 115 North Macoupin St., Gillespie,IL

Why: Featured Speaker: Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy.

Topic: "Prairie Farms Dairy - A Macoupin County Legacy". Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders will be announced along with 2012 Young Leader of the Year. Macoupin Made products will be highlighted throughout the venue.

**Dinner program has been attached, click here to view.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Prairie Farms' 85th Anniversary Proclamation Issued By Illinois Governor

Mar 29, 2023 - Prairie Farms Dairy Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Sep 25, 2023 - Macoupin County Democrat Party to Host Unity Dinner

Mar 4, 2023 - Outstanding Wins for Prairie Farms Cheeses at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Prairie Farms Sweeps Cottage Cheese Category

Feb 9, 2023 - Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service

 