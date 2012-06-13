Listen to the story

CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy to Present at MEDP Dinner

What: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership Annual Dinner

When: Thursday, June 14, 2012 5:45 Social Hour, 6:45-8:30pmProgram

Who: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership members and Business/Civic Leaders from all over Macoupin County

Where: Gillespie Civic Center, 115 North Macoupin St., Gillespie,IL

Why: Featured Speaker: Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy.

Topic: "Prairie Farms Dairy - A Macoupin County Legacy". Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders will be announced along with 2012 Young Leader of the Year. Macoupin Made products will be highlighted throughout the venue.

