Media Alert: CEO OF PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY TO PRESENT AT MEDP DINNER
CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy to Present at MEDP Dinner
What: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership Annual Dinner
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
When: Thursday, June 14, 2012 5:45 Social Hour, 6:45-8:30pmProgram
Who: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership members and Business/Civic Leaders from all over Macoupin County
Where: Gillespie Civic Center, 115 North Macoupin St., Gillespie,IL
Why: Featured Speaker: Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy.
Topic: "Prairie Farms Dairy - A Macoupin County Legacy". Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders will be announced along with 2012 Young Leader of the Year. Macoupin Made products will be highlighted throughout the venue.
**Dinner program has been attached, click here to view.
More like this: