Media Advisory: Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin To Hold Press Conference Thursday in Alton
September 5, 2012 1:42 PM
Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin will hold a press conference this Thursday, September 6th in Alton.
WHAT: Press Conference
WHO: Rick Faccin, Madison County Auditor
WHEN: 10:00am, Thursday, September 6, 2012
WHERE: Lincoln-Douglas Square, Broadway & Market Streets, Downtown Alton
For more information, contact Rick Faccin at (618) 558-7207.
