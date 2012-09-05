Media Advisory: Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin To Hold Press Conference Thursday in Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin will hold a press conference this Thursday, September 6th in Alton. WHAT: Press Conference WHO: Rick Faccin, Madison County Auditor Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: 10:00am, Thursday, September 6, 2012 WHERE: Lincoln-Douglas Square, Broadway & Market Streets, Downtown Alton For more information, contact Rick Faccin at (618) 558-7207. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip