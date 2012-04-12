Media Advisory (Cahokia) Illinois House Republican Leader Tom Cross (R-Oswego), U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock (IL-18), Rep. Paul Evans (R-Highland), and Rep. Dwight Kay (R-Edwardsville) are holding a press conference in the Metro East on Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. to highlight the additional financial burden the implementation of Obamacare will place on Illinois' budget.

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: Friday, April 13, 2012

Location: Cahokia Airport

6100 Archview Drive Cahokia, IL

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - Major Case Squad Identifies Victim In "Horrific Murder," Seeks Help

Sep 21, 2023 - Cahokia Heights to Receive Funding Through Strong Communities Program

Jun 20, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. Expansion in Cahokia Heights

Jul 2, 2023 - Cahokia Mounds Museum Society Wins Prestigious History Award For Augmented Reality Experience

Jul 13, 2023 - Invasive Plant Species Removal Program Preserves Local Native American Historic Sites

 