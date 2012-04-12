Media Advisory
Media Advisory (Cahokia) Illinois House Republican Leader Tom Cross (R-Oswego), U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock (IL-18), Rep. Paul Evans (R-Highland), and Rep. Dwight Kay (R-Edwardsville) are holding a press conference in the Metro East on Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. to highlight the additional financial burden the implementation of Obamacare will place on Illinois' budget.
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Date: Friday, April 13, 2012
Location: Cahokia Airport
6100 Archview Drive Cahokia, IL
