ALTON - U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart, (D-IL), State Representative Dan Beiser and State Senator Bill Haine honored an area U.S. Army veteran posthumously yesterday morning. Congressman Enyart, Representative Beiser and Senator Haine presented military medals to Kevin and Dennis Spencer, brothers of Stephen A. Spencer, in a ceremony at the Alton City Hall.

Stephen Spencer entered the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam in 1970. On April 24, 1971, while on patrol in the Binh Duong Province, the lead tank was hit by mortar fire. SPC Spencer was killed while running to the aid of injured soldiers.

Stephen Spencer’s medals include: the Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960), Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar and the Good Conduct Medal.

Pictured are State Senator Bill Haine, State Representative Dan Beiser, U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart, Kevin Spencer and his wife, Janet, Dennis Spencer and his wife, Margie.

