Respiratory Therapist Laurel Montecinos from Med Resources will be hosting a presentation at Senior Services Plus on Wednesday, August 5th from 1:30-2:30pm.

The topic will be “Just Breathe” and will discuss why it is so important to breathe properly and how breathing incorrectly can harm your body.

Breathing properly can reduce anxiety and relieve stress. Without learning proper breathing techniques, the body can suffer from headaches, chest pain, leg numbness, and even lower back pain.

Med Resources was founded in 1995 by Jeff Braun with a simple goal in mind, “Provide the best service in the industry.” With a humble beginning and a focus on Orthotic equipment Med Resources began. Over time the company has grown to become a full line Medical Equipment and Respiratory provider.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. The presentation is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

