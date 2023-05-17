PONTOON BEACH - As weather heats up and schools begin releasing for the summer, Madison County Transit (MCT) is pleased to once again offer Madison County students ages 18 and under free rides on all MCT public buses with the 2023 MCT Summer Youth Pass. The MCT Summer Youth Pass is valid from Memorial Day to Labor Day and allows students in kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to ride MCT for free all summer long.

“For 15 years, the MCT Summer Youth Pass has provided Madison County students with a free and safe way to access summer jobs, classes, community resources, shopping areas, pools, parks, and more.” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “I want to thank the MCT Board of Trustees for their continued support of this program for our young people.”

MCT’s Summer Youth Pass program was created in 2008 to provide affordable transportation access for Madison County youth and their families, and accounts for more than 550,000 boardings on MCT buses. This year, MCT has distributed 9,000 Summer Youth Passes to Madison County junior high/middle schools, high schools, and community organizations. Students or parents can obtain a free MCT Summer Youth Pass by visiting their school office, by contacting MCT at YouthPass@mct.org, or by calling 618-797-4600.

In addition to the MCT Fixed-Route bus system, MCT also owns and maintains more than 138 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks on all MCT buses and bus stops at MCT Trailheads, students can also “Bike & Bus” for a seamless ride on both the MCT Trails and buses. MCT’s bus routes, stops, and schedules are all available on Google Maps, allowing users to simply enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and then select the bus icon for a full trip itinerary.

Please visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-4600 for more information.

