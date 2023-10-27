PONTOON BEACH - After three years of struggling with a driver workforce shortage, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees approved service reductions which will take effect on December 3, 2023. Despite ongoing efforts to recruit and retain drivers, a double-digit workforce shortfall remains, necessitating mandatory overtime and posing a risk of driver fatigue and compromised service reliability. An initial service reduction plan was presented at eight public meetings throughout Madison County over the course of the last month. Following a review of the public comments received, MCT modified the original proposal accordingly. The following changes will take effect on December 3, 2023:

#7 Alton-Edwardsville : Reduce frequency from 30 to 60-minute service. Serve Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center (ARMTC) but not Alton Square Mall on weekdays to allow for better transfer opportunities to the #8 and #10. Remove the SIUE trip from the schedule.

#8 Central Shuttle : Improve service to St. Anthony's Hospital by pulling into the reconstructed parking lot. Provide service between Challenge Unlimited and Twin River Estates on Pierce Lane, formerly provided by the #10.

#10 State & Elm Shuttle: Reduce frequency from 30 to 60-minute service. Reduce morning service span and end service at 9:00 PM. Preserve several trips to ARMTC on weekdays. Shift trips between Challenge Unlimited and Twin River Estates on Pierce Lane to the #8.

#18 Collinsville Regional: Preserve 30 minutes service from 5:28 AM to 9:51 AM and reduce frequency to every 60 minutes for the remainder of the day.

24X Riverbend-Gateway Commerce Center Express: Discontinue route due to lack of demand.

#25X Collinsville-Gateway Commerce Center Express: Discontinue route due to lack of demand.

“We recognize the toll that mandatory overtime will take on our dedicated drivers if we don’t act quickly,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We also know that we’re not alone. Transit agencies nationwide have been struggling with this driver shortage. It’s our hope that these reductions are only temporary and that additional qualified drivers can be onboarded in the near future.”

For detailed schedule information visit mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or email info@mct.org.

Employment Opportunities

Agency for Community Transit (ACT), which operates all services for MCT, is continuously seeking friendly, customer-oriented professionals to drive the fixed-route and paratransit buses. No experience is required, and all necessary training is provided. ACT drivers start at $19.00/hour with an increase upon completion of a probationary period. Full-time work is available upon hire, as well as healthcare and 401(k) benefits. ACT positions in highest demand, such as drivers, fuelers, cleaners, and mechanics, qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. To learn about the next "Hiring Bus" event and for a list of all open positions and their descriptions, or to apply online, visit ACTinfo.org/employment. ACT is a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.

For more information about ACT and its hiring efforts, visit www.actinfo.org or call 618-797-4600.

