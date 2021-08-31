GRANITE CITY - Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees announced Tuesday they will be offering free rides on MCT fixed-route buses Granite City Community Unit School District #9 students affected by the bus driver shortage.

Effective immediately, this will continue through September 30, 2021.

"We are so grateful for the MCT Board for allowing our district students who were affected to ride the regular bus routes for free for an entire month," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "This definitely helps the situation for many of our families affected (5th-12th grade) to potentially get to school a different way."

Students will need to show the MCT driver one of the following: GCSD9 student ID, schedule from skyward app, or GCSD9 assigned Chromebook with label or asset tag.

GCSD9 announced Monday that until Friday, September 3, transportation will only be provided for all K-4th grade students and K-12 Special Education door-to-door students.

MCT's bus routes do encompass the three schools affected by Monday's announcement - Grigsby (5th-6th), Coolidge (7th-8th), and Granite City High School (9th-12th).

"We are thrilled by the generosity of Madison County Transit to help our students," Cann added.

MCT is a municipal corporation organized pursuant to the Local Mass Transit District Act (70 ILCS 3610) of the Illinois State statutes. MCT is dedicated to providing public mass transportation within Madison County, Illinois.

To plan your trip on google maps, click here: https://bit.ly/2YfqB3Z and follow directions:

1. On your mobile device, open the Google Maps app.

2. Enter a destination and tap Directions.

3. At the top, tap Transit.

• To select a preferred mode of transportation and route, tap Options - Done

4. Scroll to find transit options and times. Tap a route for directions.

For more information or to view schedules and maps, visit: https://www.mct.org/busServices/SchedulesAndMaps.aspx.

