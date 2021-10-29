EAST ALTON - The new facility is located on a 2-acre site just south of Eastgate Plaza on IL-3 in East Alton. The new MCT park and ride facility features 104 parking stalls, a brick passenger waiting building, driver restrooms and video surveillance. The #1X Riverbend Express, one of MCT’s busiest express bus routes to and from Downtown St. Louis, will serve the new facility. The #1 Riverbend, which operates between Alton, Wood River, East Alton, and Granite City will also stop at the site.

Madison County Transit (MCT) Trustees and staff, along with East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton, Madison County Board Member Robert Pollard, and Madison County Administrator Dave Tanzyus, celebrated the opening of the new MCT Eastgate Park and Ride Facility in East Alton Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Because of its ideal location and its popularity as a commuter lot, MCT has planned to construct our own park and ride facility near Eastgate for years,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “I want to thank the MCT Board, our staff, and all of the contractors for making that vision a reality.”

Construction of the Eastgate facility began last November. The $1.6 million project was funded through Federal Transit Administration (FTA) 5307 funds, which paid 80% of the project cost ($1,276,800); MCT’s 20% local match was $319,200. Bruce Unterbrink Construction was the general contractor. Sub-contractors included MC Electric, Kane Mechanical, Groundworks, and Becker Masonry. The design team included Oates Associates, Arcturis, BRiC Partnership and Faith Group.

“MCT also extends our thanks to the owners of Eastgate Plaza for their ongoing support,” said Morrison. “Their cooperation has been critical.”

For more information about the #1X Riverbend Express to Downtown St. Louis or to learn more about any of MCT’s services, please visit mct.org, email info@mct.org or call 618-797-INFO (4636).

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

