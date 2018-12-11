GRANITE CITY - As part of its regular January service change, Madison County Transit (MCT) will make improvements to several of its bus routes after the first of the year. The changes, outlined below, will take effect Sunday, January 13, 2019, and will improve access to retail and recreation destinations in Alton, Godfrey, Collinsville, Granite City, and Maryville.

#2 Granite City Shuttle

Add service to Ruler Foods on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

#10 State & Elm Shuttle

Restore 30-minute service between MCT Alton Station and Godfrey Walmart.

Restore transfer opportunities to #1, #8, #9 & #11 at MCT Alton Station, eliminating wait times.

Maintain transfers to the #7 and #8 at Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center.

Maintain service at Alton Square, Beverly Farm, Bachmann Homes, Pierce Lane group home, Godfrey Schnucks, Walmart, and Lewis & Clark Community College.

#15 East Collinsville Shuttle

Introduce service to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Beltline Road and nearby strip mall.

Discontinue service to former Shop ‘n Save on Vandalia.

#19 Edwardsville-Collinsville

Extend six additional trips to the Maryville YMCA to accommodate passenger requests.

Details of the January 2019 service change, including routes and schedules, are available online at www.mct.org. For more about MCT services call 618-797-INFO (4636) or email info@mct.org.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 130 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

