GRANITE CITY - Madison County Transit Executive Director Jerry Kane issued a statement Monday afternoon about the accident involving a MCT bus and a school-aged female.

At approximately 7:38 a.m. Monday, Monday, April 30, a southbound Madison County Transit (MCT) bus struck a pedestrian on IL-111 (Central Avenue) at Hawthorne Ave., in Wood River. The pedestrian, a school-aged female, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital.

“We are deeply troubled by this incident,” said ACT's Kane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young woman and her family. We also want to thank and commend the Wood River Police Department, the Wood River Fire Department, and the Roxana Police Department who were on the scene immediately.”

The driver, an employee of Agency for Community Transit (ACT), was drug and alcohol tested in accordance with U.S. DOT policy and, as required, has been placed on administrative leave pending results of those tests. ACT is cooperating fully with the Wood River Police Department who is conducting the post accident investigation.

Agency for Community Transit is the operator of fixed-route and paratransit bus service for the Madison County Transit District.

