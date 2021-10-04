GRANITE CITY - Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees announced they will continue to offer free rides on MCT fixed-route buses for Granite City Community Unit School District #9 students through the end of October.

“The MCT Board understands the challenges that the Granite City School District is facing in recruiting and retaining school bus drivers and other vital personnel,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We’re pleased to extend this free ride benefit through October on our existing MCT Fixed Routes in an effort to provide another transportation option for Granite City students.”

Students will need to show the MCT driver one of the following: GCSD9 student ID, schedule from the skyward app, or GCSD9 assigned Chromebook with label or asset tag.

"The incredible generosity by Madison County Transit is so appreciated by the GCSD9 students and staff," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "They are truly making a difference in our community."

GCSD9 students account for an average of 68 passengers each day on MCT buses, indicating that the program is making a difference and providing a viable option for helping students get to class.

MCT routes serving Coolidge Junior High, Grigsby Intermediate School, and Granite City High School include:

#2 Granite City Shuttle

#4 Madison-Edwardsville

#20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle

Visit mct.org for more information or call 618-797-4600. For tips on riding MCT and information on bus routes serving GCSD9 schools, visit: https://mct.org/.../pdfs/Granite_School_How_to_Ride.pdf

