PONTOON BEACH - As part of its regularly scheduled service change, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be making modifications to several routes, scheduled to take effect Sunday, May 5, 2024. The adjustments aim to optimize service efficiency and meet the evolving needs of residents and the community. Key changes include:

#5 Tri-City Regional:

Reduction of weekday express trips serving downtown St. Louis, commensurate with demand. Morning trips will be reduced from six to two, and afternoon trips from five to three. Passengers in the Granite City area will still have access to downtown St. Louis via #5 to Emerson Park MetroLink or by boarding the #1X Riverbend Express at the MCT IL-3 Park & Ride in Granite City.

Replacement of trips to St. Louis with service to Emerson Park MetroLink Station.

Adjustment of running times between Canal & 3rd and Market & Gardner to improve on-time performance.

#9 Washington Shuttle & #11 Brown Shuttle:

Adjustment to each route in upper Alton to serve the bus stop on Main Street at Edwards to allow improved access to Centerstone and to connect with the #7 Alton-Edwardsville.

#12 Bethalto Shuttle:

Addition of two weekday, evening trips in both directions to better serve passengers with service ending in the 6 PM hour.

#20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach Shuttle:

Removal of the 6:02 AM trip between Liberty & Chain of Rocks and Granite City Station

Adjustment of the last evening trip from Liberty & Chain of Rocks to end at Granite City Station to increase the amount of recovery time.”

“These changes represent MCT’s commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and accessible transportation options for residents,” said Managing Director, SJ Morrison. “We believe these changes will enhance the overall transit experience and better align our services with the needs of the communities we serve.”

For questions or detailed schedule information visit mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or email info@mct.org .

