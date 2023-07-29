PONTOON BEACH - Always seeking new ways to make its bus service more accessible and efficient to better serve passengers, Madison County Transit (MCT) implements regular service adjustments three times each year. MCT’s Fall 2023 service change takes effect Sunday, August 13.

“The service we provide is evaluated by staff on a regular basis and adjustments are made based on demand and based on feedback from the people and the communities we serve,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “In making these minor changes, we’re hoping to fine tune the routes and schedules to best meet the needs of our riders.”

A summary of the Fall 2023 service changes can be found below:

AUGUST SERVICE CHANGES:

Downtown St. Louis Service: Improve routing between Market St. & N. Ewing Ave. to improve service while preserving timepoints. Trips at Market & N. Ewing Ave will start four minutes later, all other timepoints in St. Louis remain the same.

Improve routing between Market St. & N. Ewing Ave. to improve service while preserving timepoints. Trips at Market & N. Ewing Ave will start four minutes later, all other timepoints in St. Louis remain the same. #1 Riverbend: Extend weekday service span to connect with #20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach at Granite City Station. Add two additional northbound trips from Granite City Station at 9:18 p.m. and 10:18 p.m. Add one additional southbound trip from Alton Station at 9:18 p.m.

Extend weekday service span to connect with #20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach at Granite City Station. Add two additional northbound trips from Granite City Station at 9:18 p.m. and 10:18 p.m. Add one additional southbound trip from Alton Station at 9:18 p.m. #5 Tri-City Regional: Adjust last weekday and Saturday southbound trips from Granite City Station to Emerson Park Metrolink Station from 12:21 a.m. to 12:12 a.m., and northbound trips from 12:50 a.m. to 12:43 a.m.

Adjust last weekday and Saturday southbound trips from Granite City Station to Emerson Park Metrolink Station from 12:21 a.m. to 12:12 a.m., and northbound trips from 12:50 a.m. to 12:43 a.m. #6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach: Replace 4:35 a.m. trip with a new 5:48 a.m. trip. Improve frequency by adding northbound trips in the Wood River neighborhood of Little Italy.

Replace 4:35 a.m. trip with a new 5:48 a.m. trip. Improve frequency by adding northbound trips in the Wood River neighborhood of Little Italy. #8 Central Shuttle: Serve Challenge Unlimited bus stop within their parking lot on all weekday trips.

Serve Challenge Unlimited bus stop within their parking lot on all weekday trips. #9 Washington Shuttle: Discontinue service to Alton Business Center due to lack of demand.

Discontinue service to Alton Business Center due to lack of demand. #24X Riverbend – Gateway Commerce Center Express: Adjust afternoon trips to facilitate transfer opportunities at Alton Station.

For specific schedule details, new timetables are posted online at www.mct.org and will be available at MCT Stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), visit www.mct.org, or e-mail info@mct.org.

