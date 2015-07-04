Water Works Swim Club's Marlins dropped a 229-206 decision to Collinsville's Splash City Gators in the Marlins' first Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet of the season Thursday night.

The Marlins had had two previous meets called off because of the stormy weather that has affected the Metro East area this summer; their first meet of any kind had come just three days earlier at Sunset Hills of Edwardsville in the SWISA Relays.

Despite the problems, Marlin coach David Albers was very happy with the way his team performed. “We did phenomenal,” Albers said. “I'm proud of and impressed by them; considering this was our first dual meet and we had our first meet of the year just a few days before, we really improved.

“I talked with the kids about some of the things we needed to work on, and they were really receptive to our changes. We did a lot of work and executed really well, especially on our fundamentals.”

Triple winners on the night for the Marlins included Trent Sholl (11-12 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke), Cohen Osborn (9-10 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly) and Elizabeth McPherson (15-18 100 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and 50 butterfly). Double winners included Matthew Doyle, Ryan Harrison, Sahar Rabiei, Kierstynn Fisher, Chloe Harrison, Olivia Ramierez and Allison Naylor.

Single winners for the Marlins included Spencer Sholl, Nicholas Werts, Evan Grinter, Nathan Ziekuhr, Hunter Schuleter, Canon Adams, Logan Mills, Savannah Brannan, Camryn Mills, Sophie Goers, Alyssa Grant, Grace Sponeman, Savannah Grinter and Isabella Doyle.

Boys winning relay teams were 8-and-under 100 medley, 11-12 200 medley, 8-and-under 100 freestyle and 11-12 200 freestyle. Girls winning relay teams were the 11-12 200 medley, 13-14 200 medley and 11-20 200 freestyle.

The Marlins will travel to Granite City to take on Paddlers' Pirates in a 6 p.m. Thursday dual meet.

