MADISON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a complete closure of the McKinley Bridge will begin on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 9:00 pm, weather permitting. Traffic in both directions will not be allowed until the work is complete. These restrictions are needed to do deck sealing and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 10, 2021.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the M & M Concrete of Stockton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.