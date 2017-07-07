Photo: https://www.builtstlouis.net/industrial/mckinley-bridge.html

VENICE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that all lanes of the McKinley Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning at 9:00 PM, Friday, July 14, 2017, weather permitting. This closure will continue throughout the weekend. All lanes will be open by 5:00 AM, Monday, July 17, 2017. This closure is required so the existing bridge surface can be sealed.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the closure period.

The contractor on this project is M&M Concrete, Inc., of Stockton, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

