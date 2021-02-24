McKee Scores 17 To Lead Griffins To Fifth Girls Basketball Win In Triumph Over Oilers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 51, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Anna McKee led McGivney with 17 points, while Charlize Luehmann added 11 as the Griffins won at EAWR Memorial Gym. Besides McKee and Luehmann, Mary Harkins and Riley Zumwalt had four points each, while Alexis Bond, Rachel Maller and Emma Martinez all had three points, and Sophia Ivnik, Sami Oller and Julia Stobie each had two points. Article continues after sponsor message The Griffins improve to 5-1, while the Oilers are now 1-6. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip