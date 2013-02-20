One of McKay NAPA Auto Parts 2013 fundraisers, for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois, has just been kicked off during McKay’s Annual AG DAYS now through March 2nd. This year’s $10 raffle ticket will purchase a chance to win a newly designed Kubota RTV400Ci. The customized Rugged Terrain Vehicle in Realtree Hardwoods Camo Design would be great for hunting, a jobsite or maintaining property. The two passenger, 4WD mid-size utility vehicle featuring legendary Kubota reliability and agility easily loads onto a full size long bed pickup. The RTV with standard rollover protection has a 16 HP Air-Cooled EFI and Advanced CVT Gas Powered Engine; 4-wheel disc brakes; and independent rear suspension.

The donation tickets are $10 each, and are available at all 18 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores to benefit the Illinois Chapter of Make-A-Wish. The Kubota RTV400Ci will be on display at many of the McKay NAPA stores during their Annual AG DAYS. Raffle tickets will be sold through September 30th, 2013. The drawing will be held at the Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Tool & Equipment Show on October 10th in Staunton.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts has strived to raise funds annually for over a decade, so Wishes can be granted to ill children in local areas surrounding their 18 Illinois stores. The Wishes cost approximately $6,500 per child. McKay NAPA raised over $40,000 in 2012 through raffle ticket sales, a golf benefit, customers, friends and donors. This year’s raffle tickets can be purchased at all McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois

Make-A-Wish Illinois grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope, strength and joy. Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 11,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with special children across the state. For more information or to find out how you can help, call 312.602.9474 or visit www.wishes.org.

