In two weeks, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will draw the winner of their Kubota RTV400Ci 4x4 on Thursday, October 10th at their Annual Tool and Equipment Show at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton, IL. Tickets are currently available at each of the 18 mid and southwestern Illinois locations. McKay NAPA is selling $10 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the Kubota as a fundraiser to provide ‘Wishes’ for ill children in local areas around their 18 McKay NAPA stores. The ‘Wishes’ cost approximately $6,000 per child.

This customized Rugged Terrain Vehicle in Realtree Hardwoods Camo would be great for hunting, a jobsite, or maintaining property. The two passenger, 4WD mid-size utility vehicle features legendary Kubota reliability and agility and easily loads into a full size long bed pickup. The RTV with standard rollover protection has a 16 HP Air-Cooled EFI and Advanced CVT Gas Powered Engine; 4-Wheel Disc Brakes; and Independent Rear Suspension.

Tickets will be available at the last minute on Thursday evening, Oct. 10 at the McKay NAPA Tool & Equipment Show in Staunton, IL at the Crystal Ballroom. The event lasts from 4-9 PM, with the Kubota winner’s name drawn about 8:30 PM. The winner need not be present to win. Professionals, as well as individuals are invited to attend the once-a-year show and receive their ‘Super Buys 1 Big Night’!

The $10 Raffle Tickets will be sold through Oct. 5th in all of McKay NAPA Auto Parts Illinois stores; Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River. McKay NAPA has strived to raise funds annually for over a decade with various fundraisers each year. The corporation raised over $40,000 in 2012 for Make-A-Wish, through raffle ticket sales, a golf benefit, employees, customers, friends and donor support.

