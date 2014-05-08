One of this year’s fundraisers by McKay NAPA Auto Parts to benefit area children through Make-A-Wish Illinois has just been kicked off. This year’s $10 Raffle Ticket Winner will receive a trio of prizes. The single package includes a Honda CRF110F Youth Off Road Motorcycle / Honda TRX90X Youth Sport ATV / and a 5”x10” Transport Trailer.

The youth motorcycle boasts a 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine; 15mm piston-valve carburetor; four speed with automatic clutch; effortless electric starter; four speed transmission; curb weight 163 pounds; with a seat height of 26.3 inches. Specs on the youth ATV include 86cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder four-stroke engine; 15mm piston-valve carburetor; exclusive Honda automatic sport clutch; easy electric start; tough plastic bodywork; curb weight 262 pounds; and a seat height of 26 inches. The 5x10 foot transport trailer is designed to carry both units at once.

Article continues after sponsor message

The donation tickets are $10 each, and are available at all 18 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in mid / southwest Illinois to benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois. Both of the Hondas, and their trailer, will be on display at the McKay NAPA stores; many events throughout the company’s areas; as well as at some of the corporation’s gracious customers and supporters. The raffle tickets will be sold at their stores through the end of September 2014; concluding at the ‘Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Tool & Equipment Show’, in Staunton, IL on October 9th where the single winning ticket will be drawn.

McKay NAPA Auto Parts has strived to raise funds annually so ‘Wishes’ can be granted to ill children in local areas surrounding their 18 Illinois stores. The ‘Wishes’ cost approximately $6,000 per child. The company’s total of $177,000 has been raised over a decade for Make-A Wish Illinois through tickets sales, golf benefits, customers, friends and donors. This year’s raffle tickets can be purchased at all McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

###

More like this: